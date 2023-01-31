GCW Starts to Announce Talent for The Collective 2023

GCW will be back with The Collective 2023 coinciding with WrestleMania 39 weekend. Shows will begin on Thursday, March 30 and end on Sunday, April 2.
There will be 10 shows and the weekend will close out with The Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame.
GCW Announcing Talent
With ticket packages now on sale, GCW has began announcing talent for various shows.
Bloodsport 9 has announced the return of Timothy Thatcher.
Maki Itoh is the first wrestler announced for Joey Janela’s Spring Break 7: Californication.
El Hijo del Vikingo has been announced for two shows. He will be making his debut for Gringo Loco’s The Wrld on Lucha and at Spring Break.
Janela announced the first match for Spring Break in what will be a MOTY contender: El Hijo del Vikingo vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey.
For the Culture is returning and bringing back 2 Cold Scorpio and Bryan Keith.
EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch 6 will be “bigger, gayer, brunchier” with the announcement of THRUSSY (EFFY, Allie Katch, and Dark Sheik). Pollo Del Mar will also be returning.
Joe Lando has been announced for Jimmy Lloyd’s D-Generation F. East West Express will also be wrestling on the show.
One of the big shows during the weekend will be the first GCW vs. DDT Pro show. The popular YOSHIHIKO will be there representing DDT.
For the DDT Goes Hollywood show, talent including Konosuke Takeshita, Jun Akiyami, and Sanshiro Takagi have been announced.
One of The Collective 2023’s new shows will be the Santino Bros. Wrestling show, California Love. Bad Dude Tito, Che Cabrera, and Willie Mack are among wrestlers that will be appearing.
“Blackheart” Lio Rush will be returning to GCW Emo Fight.
Tickets are now available here. All shows will be airing on FITE TV+.