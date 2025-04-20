GCW
HomeNewsGCW
GCW

Brodie Lee Jr. Makes In-Ring Debut 

by Andrew Ravens

Brodie Lee Jr., the son of the late Brodie Lee, can now say he has wrestled a pro wrestling match. He did so when he worked GCW’s The Collective event in Las Vegas this weekend.

He was brought out as a surprise by Chris Bey as the final entrant in the Clusterf*** battle royal, as Brodie showed up. He was given a strong reaction by the fans. 

At the end of the match, the young man hit a stunner to Janela and sent him over the top rope. After the match, he celebrated in the ring and did his father’s pose. 

This marks the first of what could be many wrestling matches for the son of the late, great performer. He has a passion for the pro wrestling business. He’s been training for years and looks to have significant upside as a second-generation wrestler

Brodie made a memorable appearance on AEW TV in the early 2020s as Negative 1. 

Andrew Ravens
Andrew Ravens is a pro wrestling beat writer covering news and events for some of the biggest wrestling sites in the world. After growing up as a WWE fan, Andrew became a full-time writer in 2013. Andrew can be contacted at [email protected] for news tips, results, interviews, general news, and corrections.
WrestleMania 41 Sign
WrestleMania 41 News

Related News