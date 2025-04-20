Brodie Lee Jr. Makes In-Ring Debut 

Brodie Lee Jr., the son of the late Brodie Lee, can now say he has wrestled a pro wrestling match. He did so when he worked GCW’s The Collective event in Las Vegas this weekend.

He was brought out as a surprise by Chris Bey as the final entrant in the Clusterf*** battle royal, as Brodie showed up. He was given a strong reaction by the fans.

At the end of the match, the young man hit a stunner to Janela and sent him over the top rope. After the match, he celebrated in the ring and did his father’s pose.

This marks the first of what could be many wrestling matches for the son of the late, great performer. He has a passion for the pro wrestling business. He’s been training for years and looks to have significant upside as a second-generation wrestler

Brodie made a memorable appearance on AEW TV in the early 2020s as Negative 1.

