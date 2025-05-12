Joey Janela Clarifies Sabu Kratom Comments After Fan Backlash

Joey Janela has taken to social media to clarify comments he made in a recent Yahoo Uncrowned interview about the late Sabu, particularly concerning Sabu’s kratom use before a GCW match and an in-ring incident. His original interview described Sabu taking kratom after arriving late, appearing on “a different f—ing planet,” and being “knocked out cold” during the match. These comments led to fan speculation following Sabu’s recent passing.

In a lengthy post on X, Janela stated the Yahoo interview occurred just two days after the GCW match, weeks before Sabu’s death, and he wasn’t aware of what would later transpire. He admitted to exaggerating the in-ring moment: “I said he was ‘knocked out’ after that spot when despite being a rough deal. He was not that. I was just trying to add to the lore and [unpredictability] of Sabu.”

Janela further explained that Sabu took kratom “daily for years,” reportedly to help him get off other addictive substances, not just for that one event.

A follow-up report from Fightful Select‘s Sean Ross Sapp noted that GCW officials were “frustrated, embarrassed and humiliated” by Janela’s original interview. The Fightful report also added there was no evidence suggesting the match itself contributed to Sabu’s death.