Nick Gage Currently In Treatment, Plans To Stay Indefinitely

by Thomas Lowson

Nick Gage is currently in a treatment program, with no timeline set for his return to professional wrestling. On X, Brett Lauderdale shared an update confirming that Gage “will not be attending any shows for the foreseeable future.” Gage has been in treatment for several weeks and has no plans to leave the program at this time.

Lauderdale assured promoters who had paid deposits for Gage’s appearances that he would make things right. He also noted that fans can expect an update directly from Gage when the time is right and was grateful to those who have shown support.

Gage’s most recent match came in September 2025 at Focus Pro Wrestling’s Focus Pro My Friends Over You event. There, the former GCW World Heavyweight Champion earned a win over Brian Bayside.

Gage’s decision to enter treatment reflects his commitment to prioritizing his health and well-being over his in-ring career. While there’s no word yet on when he will return to wrestling, fans continue to send him support and encouragement during this time.

