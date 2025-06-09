Shotzi, GCW
HomeNewsGCW
GCW

Shotzi Announces Death Match Retirement, With One Exception

by Thomas Lowson

Former WWE Superstar Shotzi Blackheart is through with competing in death matches, unless a certain opponent emerges to face her in the ring. At GCW Wrestling’s Terms of Service event, Shotzi competed in a brutal death match. During the match, she too a DDT through a door, a fork to the heaad, and a powebomb on a pane of glass but was still standing tall by the end.

On X, Shotzi shared some before and after photos, highlighting the effects of the violent match.

Shotzi would also reveal that she is through competing in death matches. With that in mind, a potential match with Nick Gage would make her reconsider.

Shotzi was cut from WWE earlier this year, with fans wondering what her future will look like. Now, fans can seemingly count out more death matches unless Gage, a prolific death match wrestler, makes it happen.

Shotzi Rejects Fan’s ‘Injury Prone’ Label After WWE Exit
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News