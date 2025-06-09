Shotzi Announces Death Match Retirement, With One Exception

Former WWE Superstar Shotzi Blackheart is through with competing in death matches, unless a certain opponent emerges to face her in the ring. At GCW Wrestling’s Terms of Service event, Shotzi competed in a brutal death match. During the match, she too a DDT through a door, a fork to the heaad, and a powebomb on a pane of glass but was still standing tall by the end.

On X, Shotzi shared some before and after photos, highlighting the effects of the violent match.

Shotzi would also reveal that she is through competing in death matches. With that in mind, a potential match with Nick Gage would make her reconsider.

I have officially retired from death match wrestling. Only @thekingnickgage can get me out of retirement. — Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) June 8, 2025

Shotzi was cut from WWE earlier this year, with fans wondering what her future will look like. Now, fans can seemingly count out more death matches unless Gage, a prolific death match wrestler, makes it happen.