Shotzi Blackheart Is Your New Indy God, Attacks Indi Hartwell

Since being released from WWE, Shotzi Blackheart has redefined herself as the ‘Indy God,’ a moniker that Matt Cardona has been using since his own WWE exit in 2020. After brawls, ambushes, and legal documents, the two finally met in the ring with one person left standing tall.

At GCW’s Boss of All Bosses, the pair finally met in the ring. Despite nursing a broken hand suffered at the hands of Cardona, Shotzi held nothing back. Blackheart arrived in an Indiana Jones inspired attire, a motif that Cardona has previously used.

LET'S GO, SHOTZI!!

TIME TO FIND OUT WHO THE REAL INDY GOD IS!! #GCWBoss pic.twitter.com/uOvrfr3kLn — ?????? (@WrestlingCovers) July 12, 2025

Shotzi overcame her injury to defeat Cardona, seemingly cementing herself as the one, true Indy God. Her night was far from over though, as after her match, she made her way to a House of Glory Wrestling event. There, she attacked Indi Hartwell, who had previously pitched herself as the God of the independent scene.

You are going to regret this post. https://t.co/jhs99kqZLF — Shotzi (@ShotziTCB) July 12, 2025

MY INDY GOD reign starts immediately! Took the crown off @TheMattCardona and then took my chariot over to @HOGwrestling and sent my warning shot! Im taking over every major indy promotion!!!! https://t.co/jjDe2pflEv — Shotzi (@ShotziTCB) July 12, 2025

Shotzi also had some strong words after her attack on Hartwell.

Not only did I beat @themattcardona and have become your NEW INDY GOD!!! I also did this! I dont waste time! My take over starts now!!! @HOGwrestling @indi_hartwell pic.twitter.com/DbCy2SWXXI — Shotzi (@ShotziTCB) July 12, 2025

Shotzi Blackheart is proving to be a vengeful God, one who does not take kindly to others trying to claim her throne. With a war with Hartwell brewing, it may be a matter of time before the pair meet with gold on the line.