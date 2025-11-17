Wrestling World Mourns Loss of Legendary Photographer George Tahinos

The wrestling community is mourning the loss of beloved photographer George Tahinos, who passed away on November 9, 2024, following a cardiac incident. Tahinos spent decades capturing iconic moments across major wrestling promotions including AEW, WWE, ECW, and TNA, establishing himself as a fixture in media sections and at ringside since the 1990s.

Tributes have poured in from across the wrestling world, with stars including Bully Ray, The Blue Meanie, Matt Cardona, Robert Stone, Gabe Sapolsky, and McKenzie Mitchell sharing heartfelt messages about Tahinos’ impact on their careers and the industry. His photography appeared in magazines, programs, and online platforms, creating a vast archive that documented wrestling’s evolution over multiple eras.

George Tahinos’ Legacy in Pro Wrestling

Known for his ever-present smile and willingness to make time for both friends and newcomers, Tahinos was a beloved figure at wrestling conventions and events. Beyond his professional work, he formed lasting bonds within the wrestling community through his passion for the sport and his love of bowling.

Tahinos leaves behind an irreplaceable photographic legacy that chronicled the careers of countless wrestlers and preserved essential moments in wrestling history. His generosity with his craft and warm personality made him a cherished member of the wrestling family. The wrestling community’s thoughts remain with George’s loved ones during this difficult time.