Get to Know: “Docta D” Daryl Johnson

In the latest installment of the Get to Know series, we bring you an interview with “Docta D” Daryl Johnson,

The independent wrestling content creator business has grown over the years, with many creators able to prosper financially covering wrestling. However, some creators worked in wrestling media before it became profitable and are instrumental in helping its growth. Among those early wrestling influencers, Johnson has helped inspire current successful independent wrestling creators with his work.

In celebration of Black History Month, we wanted to spotlight “Docta D.” I recently spoke with him to discuss his career and influence in wrestling media.

Here’s the video of our discussion, followed by written highlights.

How Did “Docta D” Daryl Johnson Get Started in Wrestling Media?

Johnson became a content creator in wrestling because he was a fan. He’s followed wrestling for most of his life, starting in the late 70s. He fell in love with wrestling, admiring guys like Dusty Rhodes, and like any fan, would also pretend to have matches with his friends.

However, as Johnson got older, he became interested in covering wrestling as a content creator in the early 2000s by publishing on Myspace. In 2007, he started attending events as a fan and as someone covering the wrestling business.

("Docta D" Daryl Johnson with Dusty Rhodes

“…Fast Forward, let’s say, the early 2000s when I basically kinda put up a Myspace page and started doing my own thing with creating videos and content creating, as people call it today, going to place to place really starting with 2007 with Cyber Sunday weekend,” said Johnson. He shared that he lived in Prince George’s County, Maryland, where it made it easy to attend Cyber Sunday, which took place at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C.

Johnson would attend autograph signing events in the area with Batista and Rey Mysterio, working as an independent beat reporter. His work at Cyber Sunday led to what he does today: going to independent wrestling promotions or conventions to spotlight legends and up-and-coming wrestlers.

("Docta D" Daryl Johnson with "The Genius" Lanny Poffo)

Johnson’s Work in Spotlighting Up and Coming Wrestlers and Legends

Johnson’s decision to travel the country to spotlight wrestling legends and up-and-coming kickstarted his ongoing career. He would go to an autograph signing with legends that weren’t in the spotlight like they were in the past and give them a platform on his Youtube channel. He’s interviewed people like Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, “The Genius” Lanny Poffo, Lex Luger, and many more.

He’s also created the Docta D Wrestling Showcase, a series he created to help spotlight up-and-coming wrestlers he would meet at independent wrestling promotions. Johnson had interviewed today’s stars like Cedric Alexander and The Briscoes before they became famous.

When speaking on why he traveled to spotlight talent, Johnson said, “…As I looked at how wrestling was being portrayed when social media was just in its infancy, I didn’t do what everyone else was trying to do. That’s where I made it my business to not just sit behind a camera and talk wrestling different than how it is now, I went to the locations. I wanted to get to know the people. I wanted to get to know the talent. I wanted to get to know the fans and that’s pretty much still my formula.”

(Docta D" Daryl Johnson's with Wrestling Wrealm Podcast & Corey Saunders)

How He Has Helped The Wrestling Content Community

Although Johnson has made a career as a wrestling content creator, he still passes on his knowledge to others. Some of the people Johnson has helped have achieved tremendous success. However, he doesn’t feel bitter or jealous but rather proud that he can help make a difference in other independent wrestling content creators’ lives.

“…It’s only right because you know that they can take it further. There are so many things that I’m kinda limited to, but I don’t mention that as much. I continue to do what I know and learn to build from there. There is so many that have the presentation, the fanbase, the numbers, and I’m not jealous of that at all. I definitely envy all of them in a good way because they are so doing what they need to do to get to the next level and really be out there in the public and so many have celebrated milestones and anniversaries, hats off to them all,” said Johnson.

Hope all is indeed well my bro. One of THEE best to do the darn thang today. Happy Birthday to @JobberTears own @sir_wilkins #EndOfStory ??? pic.twitter.com/E7LrMUPyBS — 'Docta D' Daryl Johnson (@ThaRealDoctaD) November 29, 2022

I contacted the co-host of Complex Unsanctioned and Jobber Tears Podcast, Sir Wilkins, for comment about Johnson’s influence. He called Johnson “The godfather of the wrestling community. A hero and inspiration.”

I also reached out to the Producer of The Ringer Wrestling Show and co-host of Wrestling Wrealm Brian H. Waters, for comment about how Johnson impacted his career. He said, “Docta D has always been someone who has been unapologetic about his love for wrestling. We met in the Spring of 2011 and instantly a friendship was born. He has always supported me and reminded me that it is ok to love being a wrestling fan. Docta D has allowed me to accomplish many goals and live out my wildest dreams which includes being on wrestling panels and meeting Vince McMahon.”

("Docta D" Daryl Johnson with The Renegade Twins)

What is “Docta D” Doing Currently in Wrestling?

After all these years of traveling the country, Johnson is still active in the independent wrestling scene. In the interview, he shared that he went to four wrestling events this past weekend. Johnson is also helping spotlight talent that wrestling fans may not be familiar with on social media, like the NWA Women Tag Team Champions, The Renegade Twins.

“Docta D” is well respected in the wrestling community. However, it’s not solely for his career achievements but because he has used to platform and knowledge to help others.

("Docta D" Daryl Johnson with Mick Foley)

When asked what he thinks his legacy in wrestling would be, Johnson said, “Someone that just loved showing how much of a fan he is or was, and I always looked to people like, who you have asked about like Brian and Wilkins and so many others that may have given me my flowers per se, and they may have been able to say something that was motivating to me.”

He continued, “Sometimes I have my moments about things like, when it comes to losing family, losing friends at such early age, it’s like dang it do I need to start my own eulogy of how I want people to really remember me and so forth like that if it makes sense. It’s like in terms of who Docta D was, Docta D was a fan of the fan. Not just a fan of wrestling. Not just a fan of the talent. Not just a fan of the business, but if anything they were the fan of the fan, because it starts there, end of story.”