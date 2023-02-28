Get To Know: The Black Rasslin Podcast

In the latest installment of our Get to Know series, we bring you a special interview with The Black Rasslin Podcast.

Wrestling podcasts are becoming a competitive business as content creators try to gain a thriving fanbase. Amid this competitiveness, many content creators try to separate themselves from the pack. However, some creators, like the Black Rasslin Podcast, feel the need to support others and want to unite the community.

The Black Rasslin Podcast is among the more successful independent wrestling podcasts today. They have not only made a name for themselves but, with their platform, try to promote and help others.

I spoke with Khal, Fam, and Drip from The Black Rasslin Podcast about how they got started, why they share their platform with others, and their upcoming project that fans should be excited about.

Here’s the video of our discussion, followed by written highlights.

How Did The Black Rasslin Podcast Begin?

Khal started the original concept of The Black Rasslin Podcast in 2011 from his admiration for hip-hop podcasters like Cipha Sounds, Peter Rosenberg, and Combat Jack. Listening to the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez, he wanted to blend wrestling and hip-hop. Unfortunately, he had to put the podcast on hiatus after a year due to his job. However, the time away from doing The Black Rasslin Podcast led to his meeting Fam and Matth, who did a hip-hop podcast called Where’s Buffy.

Having the common bond of wrestling and hip-hop, in late 2016, Khal and Fam discussed resurrecting The Black Rasslin Podcast.

“…One day Fam, the podfather was like, ‘Hey Khal, myself and my cousin, you know Matth, the one that used to rap. We love pro wrestling. We want to talk about pro wrestling, but we can’t do it on the Buffy. So we wanted to ask you a question, would you want to bring back Black Rasslin with us, or would you be cool with us doing it on our own,'” said Khal reflecting on how the podcast started.

Drip from The Black Rasslin Podcast

He continued, “…I was like, you know what, I don’t have anybody in life to have these conversations with, so I said maybe we can figure it out together and see what goes on. So, the first time I had a conversation with the two of them in real life was the first episode of the Black Rasslin Podcast season two.” They would start their newly formed podcast in January 2017.

As the podcast gained success and an audience, the crew discovered Drip, who listened to the podcast as a fan and would give feedback. Noticing his talent as a podcaster, The Black Rasslin Podcast added Drip to the team. Last year, the successful podcast brought in Mimi, who gives a different perspective to the great group of creators.

Mimi from the Black Rasslin Podcast

Why Do They Help Other Content Creators?

Although The Black Rasslin Podcast has succeeded, they are still unafraid to work with others. Recently, they worked with wrestling commentator and podcaster Stephanie Hardy for a Black History Month collaboration. They believe the wrestling community works best when everyone is unified and people are given opportunities.

“…It’s like a game of dodgeball, right where they put the ball, and everybody before the game is all sitting there looking at each other, they put the ball down, and you have to get it, and you have to run for the ball, but then you realize that’s not what we are playing, said Fam. He explained, “…There are enough balls for everybody, you know what I’m saying. Some of us got two, and the fact of the matter is the better that you pod, the better you are able to create these relationships. It’s like if everybody has a ball, then the norm is having a ball.”

Khal added, “…The only way some people are heard is when other people prop up their voices because when you are on my podcast, a link goes with it. People are going to know where to find you.”

Something Else Podcast with Mark Henry

The Black Rasslin Upcoming Projects

The next couple of months will be a busy time for them. Alongside their podcast, they added two new shows last year, White Noise, hosted by Drip, and Something Else with Fam and Lovely Laveau. As well as those ongoing weekly shows and more content on Patreon, they have their BRP 50 coming in less than four months.

The BRP 50 on June 19 celebrates what black wrestlers they believe had a great year the previous year. The Black Rasslin team compiles top 50 list of up-and-coming and established black wrestlers like Carmelo Hayes, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill in the same way Pro Wrestling Illustrated makes their list yearly. The point is not necessarily where everyone is listed but to celebrate and acknowledge black wrestlers’ work in wrestling. It also helps spotlight up-and-coming wrestlers, that may not be on the general public radar or are just starting out.

Khal from the Black Rasslin Podcast

When asked about the creation of the BRP 50, Khal said, “…Matth, Fam, and I had a conversation, and the conversation was like, damn, every black pro wrestling outlet is really, as they should, focusing in Feb. and Black History Month and not to say that we don’t want to do that, but at a certain point everybody drawing from the same black history fact. Every fact is new to somebody at some year; it feels like everyone is doing the same thing.”

He continued, “…We thought about it, and the idea of doing something around Juneteenth came up. Using a variation of PWI 100, they created a system looking at win/loss records, titles held, etc., to create the BRP 50. This year marks six years since its creation, as they individually will start their list to compare and narrow down what this year’s BRP 50 will be.

The Black Rasslin Podcast

The Future of The Black Rasslin Podcast

The podcast continues to grow as it has become its own media network. While they have projects and shows they are working on, it hasn’t stopped them from wanting to create more content. In the interview, Khal shared that he spoke with Mimi and Laveau about working on their projects for the network. However, he added that nothing is confirmed yet.

Regardless the future of the podcast is looking very bright. As a podcast that shows love to others, maybe their influence of unity spreads to the wrestling podcast community.