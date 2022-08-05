Glenn Jacobs Re-elected As Mayor Of Knox County

Glenn Jacobs, better known to WWE fans as The Big Red Monster Kane has been re-elected as the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

The wrestling veteran defeated Democratic nominee Debbie Helsley in the election. Speaking about his victory at a watch party at the Crowne Plaza in downtown Knoxville, he said that he is grateful for people’s trust:

“It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve as mayor for the past four years,” said Glenn Jacobs, “and I am just so grateful that you have trusted me to work hard to keep our economy strong and to protect our freedoms and our way of life,”

The former world champion also thanked his political opponents who ran for the office in his address. He said that we should respect anyone who is willing to put their name on the ballot in the current contentious political environment.

As of this writing, a total of 63% of precincts had been counted. Jacobs had been leading the tally by more than 4,400, in a total of 43,000 votes that had been cast

Glenn Jacobs first announced his political intentions back in March 2017. He had defeated Linda Haney to become the Mayor of Knox County back then.

Kane has been criticized for some of his recent remarks on issues such as abortion rights, but it doesn’t appear to have affected his political career.