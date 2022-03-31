Glory Pro Wrestling: Cemetery Gates Results(3/31)

Game Changer Wrestling kicked off their first event of the GCW Collective with Glory Pro Wrestling: Cemetery Gates. The event was held at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas.

GCW Collective features different indie wrestling promotions as well as their own. Glory Pro Wrestling: Cemetery Gates featured a main event match between Bryan Keith and Mike Outlaw for the Crown of Glory Championship. The event also had Impact Wrestling talent Josh Alexander face independent wrestling star Warhorse. The event aired on FITE and is available for $12.99 on Video on Demand. Wrestling fans can also watch all GCW Collective events for $139.99.

(Via Glory Pro Wrestling)

Glory Pro Wrestling: Cemetery Gates Quick Results

Myron Reed defeated Carlos Romo, Shane Sabre & Danny Jones in a Fatal Four Way Match (C)Tootie Lynn defeated Janai Kai to retain the Midwest Territory Championship Jake Something defeated Max the Impaler C)Hustle & Muscle defeated Technical Difficulties, Fly Def & Alpha Omega in a Fatal Four Way Tag Team Match to retain the United Glory Tag Team Championship Allie Katch defeated Laynie Luck in a submission match No Remorse Corps defeated Grindhouse Dan the Dad defeated Kody Lane in a Loser Leaves the Neighborhood Match Josh Alexander defeated Warhorse (C)Mike Outlaw defeated Bryan Keith for the Crown of Glory Championship

Overall Thoughts on the Glory Pro Wrestling: Cemetery Gates

Glory Pro Wrestling: Cemetery Gates had some fun matches that may interest fans in watching on VOD. The event lasted for about two and a half hours. Something vs. Max the Impaler had a very physical match and may also be considered one of the best matches of the show. The Alexander vs. Warhorse and Outlaw vs. Keith contests were also good. For $12.99, wrestling fans could enjoy watching this card if they haven’t already.