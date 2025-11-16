Bill Goldberg Accused Of Skipping Private WrestleFest Signing

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg allegedly no-showed a private signing for K&S WrestleFest. On Facebook, WrestleFest claimed that while Goldberg took part in a signing with another vendor at the same event, he walked past them and left the venue when it was time to appear for them.

Unfortunately Goldberg PRIVATE Signing did not happen .. We had all our items laid out ready to sign as Goldberg was doing another Private for another vendor. After he was done, he got up and said he was done.. He walked out past our stuff, and left.. We are all super disappointed, and frustrated… My apologies to all…

While Goldberg allegedly did not participate, he was at the Big Event NY Expo. Images on social media confirm that the former WWE Universal Champion was in attendance, where he was able to reconnect with his felloe WWE Hall of Famers.

Sting reunited with Muta and Goldberg at the Big Event NY Expo today. ?? pic.twitter.com/X0KmpRZtxq — ?????? (@WrestlingCovers) November 15, 2025

Goldberg has not publicly commented on this situation, but the claims against him hardly paint him in a positive light. This alleged incident comes after Matt Riddle reportedly no-showed GWK’s debut event in Barnsley, England. In WWE, Riddle often criticized Goldberg, though the pair never had a match.

It remains to be seen if Goldberg will address this alleged situation.