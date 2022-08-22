Latest On When Good Brothers Will Become Free Agents

Reports have been circulating about the contract status of The Good Brothers and now the timetable for their impending free agency has been revealed.

Fightful Select provided the latest update on the Impact Wrestling contracts of the current Tag Team Champions Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson.

According to the site, the duo originally signed a two-year deal with the promotion that was set to expire in July. However, they have since agreed to a contract extension.

Impact Wrestling is set to hold a TV taping in Dallas, Texas, on August 26 & 27. Per the report, the tag champs are expected to remain in the company until then.

The former IWGP tag champions are also scheduled for a couple weeks of NJPW appearances in September, but they will contractually be free agents by that time.

The duo has agreed to work with New Japan Pro Wrestling through the 2023 Wrestle Kingdom events but this could change if they get signed by any other promotion.

There is no word on what the Good Brothers are planning for their future. With Triple H becoming the in charge of WWE creative, both an AEW move and a WWE return seem like realistic possibilities.