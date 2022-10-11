The Good Brothers Return to WWE on Raw

The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) are back in WWE as they returned during Monday Night Raw.

There was a segment in the second hour where Finn Balor was doing a promo in the ring with Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley. He bragged about his win over Edge at Extreme Rules.

Balor gave AJ Styles a choice to side with Judgment Day or be against them. AJ came out and said he was not out there to argue with Balor, but everything he ever needed was standing in front of him.

Good Brothers Are Back

AJ Styles with The Good Brothers

He said he needed friends and hugged Balor, acting like he was going to join the group. Styles told him that he wasn’t talking about Balor. However, Gallows and Anderson walked out instead, leading to a brawl where Gallows and Anderson stood tall in the ring with Styles.

Gallows and Anderson are here! The OC is back and they're taking out #TheJudgmentDay!!!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/PBAZk8Gxgt — WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2022

This was expected as the Good Brothers return was previously reported by PWinsider.com, where they were seen spotted filming content with Styles as they reunited The OC.

For what it’s worth, Anderson is the current NJPW NEVER Openweight Champion. Gallows and Anderson finished up with Impact Wrestling in August.

WWE made overtures over the summer about having the Good Brother return when Vince McMahon was still with the company. However, a deal wasn’t reached because Gallows and Anderson wouldn’t come back for a cheap price. In 2019, they felt like they were burnt by WWE when they opted to re-sign instead of taking a deal with AEW, and WWE released them several months later.