Grayson Waller Effect with Guest Shawn Michaels Confirmed for WWE NXT Roadblock

Grayson Waller’s issues with NXT Head Shawn Michaels are likely to reach a boiling point at the upcoming NXT Roadblock event.

Waller has proven to be a thorn in the side of the two-time WWE Hall of Famer for some time, after failing to dethrone NXT Champion Bronn Breakker.

On the post-NXT Vengeance Day Conference Call last month, Waller confronted Michaels and asked what he needs to do to have the support of HBK.

Grayson Waller Effect

Waller’s actions have earned him a suspension from WWE NXT, but the Australian Superstar will be around for NXT Roadblock.

On Twitter, Michaels confirmed with a statement that Waller will appear at NXT Roadblock, which will take place next week on March 7, and that he will be the guest on the Grayson Waller Effect.

“Every day I focus on the development of the young men and women of NXT. I had my time in the spotlight. Now that attention should be directed on these incredible Superstars. “However, knowing Grayson’s behavior will only get worse, and against my better judgment, l accept the invitation to be on the Grayson Waller Effect next week at Roadblock and promise to be as professional as I can be.” Shawn Michaels.

Other confirmed plans for NXT Roadblock include NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez defending against Meiko Satomura.

Indus Sher will face the Creed Brothers and NXT Champion Bron Breakker in six-man tag-team action, while Dijak looks to settle things with Tony D’Angelo in a Jailhouse Street Fight.

Waller Vs. Michaels?

Many believe that this could set up a match between Waller and Michaels at a future NXT event.

Michaels retired from in-ring competition following his loss to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26 in 2010.

In 2018, Michaels would have one more match, teaming with Triple H to defeat the Brothers of Destruction at that year’s Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.