Grayson Waller: I Can Win the Rumble – I Can Beat Roman Reigns

Will NXT’s Grayson Waller win this month’s Men’s Royal Rumble match? It’s certainly a possibility according to the man himself.

Waller made his WWE TV debut in June 2021 and was one of the top names in WWE NXT 2.0.

His prominent position on the card continued following the end of NXT 2.0 and the revamp back to WWE NXT.

Royal Rumble

Waller has had a handful of appearances outside of NXT on WWE Main Event, but he is optimistic about his chances on one of WWE’s biggest shows of the year.

Speaking to Steve Fall of Ten Count, the Australian Superstar was asked about possibly entering the Royal Rumble.

“You’re trying to get me in trouble with Roman right now. I can feel it. I know what you’re doing, but that’s okay. Because if I get the opportunity in the Royal Rumble, I have confidence. I know I could go on and win that thing.” Grayson Waller.

Waller mentioned that he has experience defeating Bloodline members, as he holds a victory over Solo Sikoa, which came “pretty easily” according to the NXT star.

Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been virtually untouchable since his return in August 2020, and is closing in on 900 days as WWE Universal Champion.

Calling the Tribal Chief the toughest challenge in wrestling today, Waller was optimistic about facing the Champion, if he has plenty of time to prepare.

“if I get in there with Roman, and I have time, and I can come up with a strategy, and I can get some backup [I can beat him.] …Who knows? Imagine me doing a shoey with three championships in my hand? That’s pretty impressive.” Grayson Waller.

The third title Waller is referring to is the NXT Championship, which Waller will challenge for as a result of winning the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline.

