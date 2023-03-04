GUNTHER Addresses Perception That Imperium Has Stigma of Fascism

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER has spoken about the perception from some fans that his character and the Imperium stable are rooted in Naziism.

When WWE changed WALTER’s name to GUNTHER, the original change was meant to be ‘Gunther Stark,’ also the name of a Nazi U-Boat commander in World War 2.

Last week, GUNTHER received a rating of 88 in WWE 2K23, which raised eyebrows from fans, given that the number is used as code by modern-day Nazis.

In a simple letter-number code, 88 is HH, which Nazis and white supremacists uses as a dog whistle for “Heil Hitler.”

Living With It

As an Austrian (the same nation as Hitler) who spent much of his career competing in Germany, GUNTHER is well aware of the significance of the two nations in WW2.

Speaking on The Ringer’s Cheap Heat podcast, the reigning Intercontinental Champion was asked about the negative stigma as an Austrian who was based out of Germany competing in the U.S.

“That’s the history of the two countries,” GUNTHER replied “That’s something we can never change. We have to live with it. But obviously, that’s something that got thrown at us before and still gets thrown at us. We don’t really acknowledge it because it’s so far away from what the truth is.” GUNTHER.

GUNTHER added that often, anyone who considers himself to be in any association with fascism cannot acknowledge the differences Austria and Germany have made since 1945.

“Austria and Germany have made huge efforts to be hard on themselves when it comes to their history and keep themselves in check.” GUTNHER.

The Austrian went on to say that he and Ludwig Kaiser (who is German) have prided themselves on how their nations treat the seriousness of their past atrocities.

Taking Things Seriously

Imperium’s appeal to WWE fans has come with how serious the characters of GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci are portrayed on TV and at live events.

On the podcast, GUNTHER explained that taking wrestling as seriously as they do is not just part of the act fans see each week.

“We mean it! We build our livelihood around it. Why should we not take it seriously? There’s no playing a character or anything like that. That’s just what we are.” GUNTHER.

GUNTHER will defend his Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39 against an opponent yet to be decided.

