GUNTHER: Brock Lesnar is My End Boss

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is ready to step back in the ring with Brock Lesnar, calling the Beast Incarnate his final boss.

The Austrian powerhouse has been on a role since joining WWE in 2017, and was the longest reigning NXT UK Champion.

After his main roster call-up last year, GUNTHER captured the Intercontinental Championship in June, which he holds to this day.

The Beast Vs. Der Ring General

During the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match, GUNTHER and Brock Lesnar would have a brief face-off that thrilled the Houston audience.

Speaking on the Rob Brown show, GUNTHER speculated on a one-on-one match with WWE’s Beast.

“Brock is a one-in-a-million guy, one in ten million. I always liked those guys that have stood out from the pack. I stopped watching wrestling for a while when I was a teenager and then I got back into it again when I started training.

“There was a time when Brock was young and he was wrestling Eddie (Guerrero) and Big Show and Kurt Angle, and the guy was fantastic. I always loved his matches and was very impressed with that and also with the recent years in WWE.”

“That’s my end boss.” GUNTHER on Brock Lesnar.

“I always thought it would a thing for wrestling and my style, that’s my end boss. I’ve been portrayed as the end boss in wrestling for a lot of guys, but I think Brock could be my end boss. I really hope the match goes down at some point.”

Future Plans

The Imperium leader is hopeful for another match with Lesnar, but his more immediate future will feature two other former champions.

Despite reports last December of GUNTHER Vs. Lesnar for WrestleMania 39, a more recent report has said it will be GUNTER, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus this April.

Both men have spoken about dethroning GUNTHER, and an Intercontinental Championship win for Sheamus will earn him the Grand Slam.

