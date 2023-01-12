Gunther Addresses Rumor of WWE Sale to Saudi Arabia PIF

GUNTHER says he’s not concerned about WWE sale rumors. He’s leaving that stuff to the executives so he can focus on doing what he does best: winning his matches.

Your reigning Intercontinental champion spoke with the Dallas Morning News this week to promote WWE‘s upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event from San Antonio, TX.

It’s been an eventful news week for WWE, to say the least. Stephanie McMahon officially departed the company and Vince is back as Executive Chairman of the WWE Board of Directors. There was also the run-away rumor that WWE sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which has since been debunked.

During a conversation with reporter Joey Hayden, Gunther was asked for his take on the prospect of Vince McMahon selling WWE to the Saudis.

“I mean, rumors are rumors. And at the end of the day, I’m not the CEO. I’m a wrestler. So, I focus on what I do in the ring and leave the business to the people that do business.” – GUNTHER

Gunther was also asked about Stephanie McMahon’s resignation, which caught a lot of people off guard. The Austrian grappler says he doesn’t really know her well, but respects her decision to spend more time with her family.

“I’m happy for her that she’s going to be able now to take time off and enjoy time with her family,” he said. “I think you should be happy for anyone who’s in a position to do that. All the best to her.”