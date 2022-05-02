Gunther On If WWE Pushed Him For Move To US

After years of resisting it, Gunther finally moved to the US and made his main roster debut last month. According to him, it wasn’t WWE that prompted him to make the decision, and instead he brought it up himself.

The former NXT UK champion recently had an interview with Cultoholic Wrestling. Among other things, he talked about his decision to move to the US.

Gunther claimed that WWE officials never pushed him to do anything. He just felt like he had grown out of NXT UK and it was finally the time to move:

“They never pushed me to do anything. They have always been good to me. Literally, they [have] never asked me to change anything about myself or what I wanted to do and stuff like that. They [have] always been very good to me. I just figured myself.

In general, in life I am big about being proactive about things that happen. I think you never get If you don’t ask, is that smart saying.” said Gunther, “So I just brought it up myself and I said, ‘I’m ready to doing that'”

Apart from this, the SmackDown star also talked about WWE breaking up Imperium for his main roster debut and more.

You can watch his full interview below:

