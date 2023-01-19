GUNTHER on Potential Brock Lesnar Match: “I Would Gladly Take It”

GUNTHER has continued to be pushed as a top star on the main roster that he had been in WWE NXT UK and NXT.

GUNTHER is the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion, having held the title for over 200 days. His most recent title defense came when he defeated Braun Strowman on the January 13 episode of WWE SmackDown.

GUNTHER would welcome a match with Brock Lesnar, something he discussed while speaking with Tim Battle & Eli on the Battleground Podcast.”

GUNTHER on the Match

“Yeah, definitely. To get the opportunity to prove myself in that scenario would be fantastic. When I started as a wrestler and got back into wrestling, I always watched Brock’s matches because they are fantastic, they stand out right away. There is nobody like him. I always like those characters. Most of the people doing this who are successful, there is no copy of them. He’s always been a great wrestler, and from when I grew older in my career, I was able to analyze the work and understand the psychology and stuff. You can tell he’s one of the best to ever do it. If I get a chance to get in the ring with him, I would gladly take it.”

Lesnar hasn’t wrestled since WWE Crown Jewel 2022 when he defeated Bobby Lashley. GUNTHER may have his wish granted by Triple H if WWE stays with its internal plans for him at an upcoming event.

H/T to Fightful for the transcription