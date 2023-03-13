WWE’s Original Plans for Gunther at WrestleMania 39

The WWE Intercontinental Championship, while being a midcard belt, holds significant importance in the company. It has been a staple of the professional wrestling industry for decades now. Even today, it is still a valuable milestone to reach in a wrestler’s career.

The Intercontinental Championship is currently held by Gunther in WWE, and he is set to defend his title at WrestleMania 39 against the winner of a #1 contender’s match between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.

According to a new report by Fightful Select, Gunther’s plans for WrestleMania 39 were set as early as December 2022.

The original rumors had suggested that Gunther would defend his title against former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. However, these plans did not come to fruition. Lesnar is instead now scheduled to face Omos at WrestleMania 39.

Instead, Gunther will defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship against the winner of the #1 contender’s match. This could be either McIntyre or Sheamus, and either competitor would make for an entertaining bout at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The match came about when Sheamus and McIntyre both won in the Fatal 5-Way match to determine the number one contender.

Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship Reign

The leader of Impreium also recently reached a milestone as the Intercontinental champ.

Gunther won the title on June 10, 2022 edition of WWE SmackDown. He ended Ricochet’s 98-day reign that night. Gunther successfully defended his title against the likes of Braun Strowman, Rey Mysterio, and Shinsuke Nakamura since then.

At the time of this writing, Gunther has held the title for over 276 days. He broke the record of Shelton Benjamin’s reign of 244 days back from 2004.

This feat made Gunther the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of the 21st century, which was even acknowledged by WWE. It remains to be seen if the champ can continue to hold on to the title and extend his record.