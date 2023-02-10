GUNTHER Reaches New Milestone as WWE Intercontinental Champion

The leader of Imperium GUNTHER has yet another accolade to his name thanks to his impressive tenure as WWE Intercontinental Champion.

GUNTHER captured his first title on WWE’s main roster on the June 10, 2022, edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX, ending the 98-day reign of Ricochet.

Since then, GUNTHER has retained against Ricochet, Braun Strowman, Rey Mysterio, and Shinsuke Nakamura to name just a few.

The Austrian’s war with Sheamus at WWE Clash at the Castle was heralded as one of the best matches of 2022 and earned five stars from Dave Meltzer.

Record Breaker

Since capturing the title, GUNTHER has kept an iron grip on the Intercontinental gold, and has now surpassed a huge milestone.

Today marks day-245 of GUNTHER’s reign, meaning he’s surpassed Shelton Benjamin’s 244-day reign from 2004 to 2005.

With this, GUNTHER has become the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of the 21st century, a fact WWE acknowledged on social media.

The Austrian’s next hurdle is to make it to 265 days (Thursday, March 2.) If he does, GUNTHER will surpass The Rock to become the longest-reigning champion in 32 years.

What’s Next?

It seems nothing can stop GUNTHER’s momentum at this time, but two former WWE World Champions are hoping to do exactly that.

It has been reported that the plan for WrestleMania 39 calls for GUNTHER to defend against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a war of three of Europe’s finest stars.

Both men have previously spoken about being the one to dethrone GUNTHER, and McIntyre is a former WWE Intercontinental Champion in his own right.

For Sheamus, capturing the gold would see him fulfill his journey to becoming a WWE Grand Slam winner, which began with his WWE Title win over John Cena in December 2009.