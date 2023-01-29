Gunther Sets Record for Longest Time in WWE’s Royal Rumble Match

The Intercontinental Champion, Gunther, has set a new record in the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Gunther entered as number one, going up against Sheamus at the start of the Royal Rumble match. He outlasted 28 other opponents in the Royal Rumble before getting eliminated by a returning Cody Rhodes. While he didn’t win, he had a great showing and broke a new record.

The intercontinental champ has set the record for the most time spent in a Royal Rumble match. He lasted one hour, eleven minutes, and 25 seconds. The previous record holder was Rey Mysterio from the 2006 Royal Rumble match, with one hour, two minutes, and 12 seconds.

He didn't win but an incredible performance and new Royal Rumble duration record for Gunther who was out there as #1 and lasted 1 hour, 11 minutes and 25 seconds. Impressive #Gunther #WWE #RoyalRumble #RoyalRumble2023 pic.twitter.com/3TavgTmJTW — SEScoops (@sescoops) January 29, 2023

What’s Next For Gunther?

Although Gunther lost the Royal Rumble match, he had exciting encounters with several wrestlers. He had a standoff with Brock Lesnar, an opponent he has not faced. However, it seems WWE may have teased another match between Lesnar and Bobby Lashley.

In the match, Gunther eliminated both Sheamus and Drew McIntyre at the same time. Sheamus and Gunther have unfinished business, but McIntyre has yet to go against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. McIntyre seems to be taking a step back from the universal title picture, so WWE could have him work with Gunther.

Regardless, WWE seems to be investing in Gunther to make him a threat to the company. While he didn’t win, it’s possible the company could have big plans for the Intercontinental Champion this year.