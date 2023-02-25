GUNTHER To Receive Huge Main Event World Championship Push in 2023?

GUNTHER has dominated as the WWE Intercontinental Champion for over 250 days, but the Austrian’s future could be in the title picture of a bigger prize?

Called up to the main roster in early 2022, GUNTHER captured the Intercontinental Championship in June, dethroning Ricochet.

Recently, the leader of Imperium broke the record for the longest reign as Intercontinental Champion of the 21st Century.

World Title Aspirations

GUNTHER has shown no sign of ending his title reign prematurely, but bigger things may be in his future.

Speaking to Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport, the Wrestle Votes account shared that GUNTHER’s work is loved by all the right people backstage.

“Triple H loves him. They all love him ever since he came into his own at Clash at the Castle. I’m not just talking about Triple H, Road Dogg is big on him, Jason Jordan really likes him.” Wrestle Votes.

Wrestle Votes added that fans shouldn’t be surprised to see GUNTHER with some World Championship gold over the next 12 months.

“Once WWE gets two World titles, you double the amount of people in the main event. Gunther is ready to step up. I expect by the summer to see him at the top of the card. I wouldn’t be surprised if he wins a World title. He might be next in line.” Wrestle Votes.

WWE has been considering a new World Championship or splitting the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for some time.

Not long after Roman Reigns unified the two titles at WrestleMania 38, it was reported that the USA Network was unhappy with how the World Champion rarely appeared on Raw.

GUNTHER’s Immediate Future

While GUNTHER could end 2023 as a World Champion, the Austrian powerhouse has more immediate concerns.

Next month, a battle royal inside Madison Square Garden will decide GUNTHER’s challenger at WrestleMania 39.

The match will feature eight former Intercontinental Champions as well as eight former WWE World Champions.

It has been reported that GUNTHER Vs. Drew McIntyre Vs. Sheamus is the plan for WrestleMania 39.

h/t – NoDQ.com