GUNTHER Weighs Up The Pros & Cons Of Celebrity Wrestling Matches

Are matches involving celebrities a good or bad thing for the world of professional wrestling?

While other promotions do use the occasional outside name, nobody does it quite like WWE, as the promotion often uses celebrities around WrestleMania season.

In recent years, Bad Bunny, Johnny Knoxville, and Logan Paul (who has since signed with WWE) have all competed at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Pros and Cons

To many, celebrities stepping into the ring is an inherently bad thing, as it takes away from a full-time member of the roster.

Speaking on Superstar Crossover, GUNTHER noted that he understands the frustration from stars who don’t get to wrestle on the card.

“Somebody that wrestles all year round, and then comes WrestleMania, and it’s somebody who is always working and it’s their drive of ‘I want to be in the big spectacle,’ and some spots won’t be available because we have celebrities come in.” GUNTHER.

The reigning Intercontinental Champion added though that these celebrities do make the effort, and that they bring a lot of good attention to WWE.

“It helps our business in general to generate way more attention. The only thing I think is important is, whoever comes in from the outside and takes part in what we do, they have to have a passion for it and has to take it as serious to be part of our product.“ GUNTHER.

The Imperium leader name-dropped Logan Paul and Bad Bunny as two key examples of the benefit of celebrities stepping in the ring.

GUNTHER went so far as to claim that Paul (who has competed four times for WWE,) is taking risks he would be hesitant to take himself.

GUNTHER at WrestleMania

The reigning Intercontinental Champion does not have to worry about losing his spot at WrestleMania 39, which will be his first WrestleMania.

On tonight’s SmackDown, a five-way match will determine the Austrian’s challenger for WrestleMania.

The match will consist of Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Karrion Kross, LA Knight, and Xavier Woods, who is replacing the injured Kofi Kingston.

