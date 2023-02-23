GUNTHER’s WrestleMania 39 Challenger to be Decided at WWE MSG Event

20 Superstars, including eight former WWE World Champions, will look to earn a shot at GUNTHER’s Intercontinental Championship next month.

Debuting on WWE’s main roster in early 2022, GUNTHER was a stand-out star of last year, and captured the Intercontinental Championship in June.

Recently, the Austrian broke the record for the longest tenure in a traditional Royal Rumble match, reaching over 70 minutes and shattering the record set by Rey Mysterio in 2006.

WrestleMania 39

It was in late 2022 that reports came out that Brock Lesnar would face GUNTHER at WrestleMania 39, though those reports were quickly refuted by Dave Meltzer.

This week, it was confirmed that GUNTHER’s opponent for WrestleMania will be decided in a 20-Superstar Battle Royal, at the upcoming WWE MSG live event on March 4.

? BREAKING ? 20 Man Battle Royal with the Winner to face GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship at @WWE Road to #WrestleMania at MSG on Mar 12!



??: https://t.co/5SmFz3O2a1 pic.twitter.com/3nY607TQ7H — MSG (@TheGarden) February 22, 2023

The names listed for the match are as follows:

Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods,) Rey Mysterio, Bobby Lashley, Finn Balor, The Miz, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Johnny Gargano, Omos, Dexter Lumis, Bronson Reed, Rick Boogs, Santos Escobar, Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Baron Corbin and Karrion Kross.

Out of the combatants, eight (McIntyre, Sheamus, Kingston, Mysterio, Lashley, Balor, Miz, and Strowman) have held World Championship gold on the main roster.

Eight of the Superstars (McIntyre, Kingston, Mysterio, Lashley, Balor, Miz, Strowman, and Ricochet) are former WWE Intercontinental Champions.

The Favorites

Of course, not everyone will win this match, but there could be more than one person who goes on to WrestleMania to face GUNTHER.

It has been reported that WWE’s plan is for the Imperium leader to defend against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus this April in Los Angeles.

Both men have spoken about being the one to dethrone GUNTHER, who recently broke the record for the longest Intercontinental Championship reign of the 21st Century.

Sheamus’ pursuit of the Intercontinental Championship (the last title he needs to complete the Grand Slam) led to the highly-praised match with GUNTHER last September at Clash at the Castle.