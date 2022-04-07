MLW Champ Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday set for May 13 in Philly

Something has got to give in the rivalry involving Hammerstone and Richard Holliday.

On MLW TV, Holliday had been Hammerstone’s friend but sometimes the gold will change people. Holliday betrayed Hammerstone, attacking him in Dallas earlier this year and he made his intentions clear. He wants the MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

With Alicia Atout by his side, it’s safe to say Holliday will go through every nefarious trick he can to take the title home. MLW has announced that Hammerstone vs. Holliday will be contested for the promotion’s top prize on May 13.

The title match will headline MLW’s Kings of Colosseum ’22 event.

The action will be held inside the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Tickets are on sale now.