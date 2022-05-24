Hana Kimura Memorial Show Results from Tokyo, Japan

The second-annual memorial show in memory of Hana Kimura has taken place in Tokyo, Japan.

Kimura took her own life in 2020 after being harassed online following her appearance in the reality show ‘Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020.’

This week’s memorial show was held in Korakuen Hall and opened with Hana’s mother (fellow wrestler Kyoko Kimura) speaking about her daughter.

KAIRI came out to be a commentator and there was a moment of silence.

Kenoh defeated Menso-re Oyaji

Tag Team Battle Royal: Sendai Girls (Mika Iwata & Chihiro Hashimoto) def. Munenori Sawa & Fuminori Abe, Yuko Miyamoto & Yuki Miyazaki, Masahiro Takanashi & Cherry, Super Delfin & Miyuki Takase, King Shisar & HUB, Hanako Nakamori & Tsubasa Kuragaki, DASH Chisako & Hiroyo Matsumoto, Koji Kanemoto & Ryo Mizunami and Speed Of Sounds (Banana Senga & Tsutomu Oosugi)

Jungle Kyona def. Kyoko Kimura

Gauntlet Match: Aja Kong, Kaori Yoneyama, & Saori Anou def. Sakura Hirota (cosplaying as Hana Kimura)

Rina def. Sakura Hirota

Syuri def. Veny

The show ended with a tribute package to Hana.