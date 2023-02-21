‘Hangman’ Adam Page Shares How He Deals With Harassing Fans

AEW‘s ‘Hangman’ Adam Page appreciates having a large and loyal fanbase but has spoken about fans who cross the line to invade his privacy.

Page signed with AEW at the start of the promotion in January 2019, and the company planned from the get-go for a World Title run for the Cowboy.

That reign came at Full Gear 2021, when Page dethroned Kenny Omega to win the gold, and would hold the Championship until AEW Double or Nothing 2022.

Dealing with Fans

As various wrestlers have experienced, there are some fans who cross the line when they meet wrestlers, often tracking them down at airports or at a hotel.

During a recent Highspots virtual signing, Page talked about his response to fans who disturb him, including giving them a less-than-stellar autograph.

“I’ll tell you a little secret — if you ever buy one that doesn’t have the Hangman underneath, it’s because someone harassed me in the hotel lobby and I give them the halfway, house show signature… Don’t come in my hotel lobby. That’s my front door, you know what I mean? Leave me alone.” ‘Hangman’ Adam Page.

Recently, Rey Mysterio was confronted by ‘fans’ who arrived with a large sheet of card covered with merchandise packaging for him to sign.

Mysterio signed one item but refused to sign any others, believing that these fans were looking for autographs to sell online.

Days after the Mysterio situation, fellow WWE Superstar Zelina Vega shared a similar interaction with fans who wanted her autograph to sell on eBay for a profit.

