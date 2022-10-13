‘Hangman’ Page References the Elite & CM Punk on AEW Dynamite

It has been over a month since fans saw The Elite on AEW programming, but there was a mention of the group on last night’s Dynamite.

The Elite, consisting of Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, have been suspended from AEW for their role in the All Out 2022 post-show backstage fight.

Punk has also been removed from AEW programming and became the first wrestler stripped of the AEW World Championship.

The Bucks and Omega were also stripped of the AEW Trios titles, which they had won on the All Out pay-per-view.

AEW Dynamite

There’s still no word on when The Elite will be back on AEW programming, but ‘Hangman’ Adam Page made a nod to the group last night.

During a segment with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Page’s toughness was called into question.

In response, Page said that he “hesitated in May, and it cost me,” a nod to his AEW World Championship loss to CM Punk at Double or Nothing.

In a more direct reference to The Elite, Page talked about how he misses seeing his “best friends” around.

“I have to watch, as week after week, they seemingly disappear. My old friends, they have disappeared.” ‘Hangman’ Adam Page referencing The Elite.

This wasn’t the only nod to The Elite at AEW’s debut in Toronto as shirts for The Elite, stylized in the Canadian flag, were sold.

The Investigation

Despite these references, neither Punk nor The Elite is expected back until the ongoing investigation is finished.

An external investigation is underway but is reportedly being delayed due to one person involved threatening a lawsuit.

While the Bucks and Omega are not expected to lose their jobs, it is believed that Punk could be fired, or quit AEW.