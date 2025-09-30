Matt & Jeff Bringing The Hardy Party To NYC On November 22

Matt and Jeff Hardy will be hosting their own live event from New York City on November 22, giving fans a unique experience from one of wrestling’s most popular tag teams. As per Jon Alba, the November 22, show will kick off with a live edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, hosted by Matt and Alba.

This episode of the Extreme Life podcast will look back at the iconic Royal Rumble 2000 tables match between the Hardy Boyz and the Dudley Boyz. In a statement, Matt shared his excitement for the event.

“My brother and I are excited to bring the Hardy Party to the Big Apple, New York City. NYC carries so much tradition with the Hardys, and we cannot wait to share stories that many fans have never heard before. We’re looking forward to having the biggest Hardy Party of all time on Nov. 22!”

Following the podcast, Jeff Hardy will take the stage for a musical performance featuring both original songs and covers that he says have “helped shape his personal and professional journey.” Both events will take place at Connolly’s Restaurant & Pub, 121 W 45th St, New York, NY 10036.

Tickets are priced at $50 for general admission, while VIP tickets are available for $250. The VIP package includes a meet & greet with both Matt and Jeff, a personal photo, a signed item, and priority seating for both shows.

This news comes as the Hardys prepare for their upcoming showdown with the Dudleyz at Bound for Glory, as well as their involvement in the NXT–TNA InVasion storyline. Decades after breaking out in WWE, Matt and Jeff Hardy continue to captivate fans with their enduring star power.

Tickets can be purchased at HardyBoyzLive.com