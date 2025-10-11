The Hardys Win HOG Tag Titles, Now Hold 4 Tag Titles At Once

Matt and Jeff Hardy now have even more championship gold to their name after capturing the House of Glory Tag Team Titles at With Glory Comes Pride. During the show, the Hardy brothers ended the reign of The Mane Event (Jay Lyon and Midas Black.)

Matt and Jeff began their reign with their Twist of Fate/Swanton Bomb combo. This is the second reign as the House of Glory tag team champions for Matt and Jeff.

THE HARDYS HAVE WON THE HOUSE OF GLORY TAG TEAM TITLES!! #HOGGlory pic.twitter.com/jY8PQP1Bqw — ?????? (@WrestlingCovers) October 11, 2025

The House of Glory gold marks the fourth set of titles that Matt and Jeff currently hold. The pair are the current 4th Rope Wrestling Tag Team Champions, and are in their fourth reign as TNA World Tag Team Champions. At WWE Showdown, the duo captured the NXT Tag Team Championships, ending the reign of Dark State.

The brothers will be in action once more at TNA Bound for Glory, where they will battle Team 3D (Bully Ray and Devon). This match is being promoted as the final showdown between the two legendary teams and will be for the TNA and NXT Tag Team Championships.

Decades after first making an impact in WWE, Matt and Jeff prove as popular as ever. Stay tuned for the latest on the Hardy Boys.