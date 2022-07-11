Heartbreaking Photo of WCW Alum Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael Surfaces Online

For fans of WCW, Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael was one of the stars to watch during the mid to late 1990s.

Unfortunately, these days, Mongo is doing very poorly and is battling a case of Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS.)

Now, a sad photo has surfaced online featuring the former wrestler.

McMichael Resurfaces

On Twitter, a photo surfaced of McMichael which was heartbreaking to see.

As seen in the image below, Mongo appears to be confined to his bed, which follows on from reports by his sister last year, that her brother can no longer use his arms or his legs.

Despite his condition, McMichael seemed to be in good spirits as seen in the image below.

Ric Flair recently revealed on his podcast that accommodations will be made for McMichael to travel to Nashville so he can be in attendance for Flair’s last match later this month.

Praying For Mongo McMichael ??? pic.twitter.com/F0w7gkVfNd — My Wrestling videos And pics (@MarksWrestling1) July 10, 2022

McMichael: From the Gridiron to the Ring

Long before McMichael was in WCW, he was making a name for himself in football, playing for the New England Patriots, Chicago Bears, and Green Bay Packers.

It was with the Bears in 1986 that Mongo became a Superbowl champion, as they defeated his former team the Patriots.

After an appearance at WWF WrestleMania 11 to aid fellow football star Lawrence Taylor, McMichael was signed to a lucrative deal with WCW.

Mongo’s time with the company would see him feud with fellow football alum Bill Goldberg, join the Four Horsemen, and capture the WCW United States Heavyweight title in August 1997 at Clash of the Champions XXXV.