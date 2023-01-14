Heat on Mercedes Moné for Promoting Non-NJPW Stars & Companies

New Japan’s Mercedes Moné may be the promotion’s next Women’s Champion, but she’s also ruffling some feathers backstage.

Moné debuted for New Japan last week at Wrestle Kingdom 17 by attacking IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI after a successful title defense.

The two will face off at New Japan’s Battle in the Valley event on February 18 for the title.

Heat

Moné is one of the biggest names signed to a NJPW contract but her actions have garnered heat for the former WWE Superstar.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reports that some in the company believe she has been promoting Sendai Girls and Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling more than STARDOM, New Japan, and the IWGP women’s title.

On social media, Moné has shared photos of herself at the Sendai Girls dojo and said that she would love to wrestle women for that promotion and TJPW.

The feeling within NJPW is that as a contracted worker for Bushiroad (the parent company of NJPW and STARDOM,) Moné should be only promoting Bushiroad companies in Japan.

It is also reported that Moné did not attend any STARDOM events during her tenure in Japan.

Mercedes Moné in New Japan

Moné’s deal with NJPW will reportedly see her work a handful of matches a year, allowing the ex-Superstar free time to pursue other projects.

It has been reported that Moné is the highest-paid individual to ever be under contract with a Bushiroad promotion.

Moné will seemingly be allowed to seek other non-wrestling work, including being announced for ‘The Collective’ film.