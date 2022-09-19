Heath Slater Reveals Initial Reaction To 3MB

Heath Slater was part of many different storylines in his WWE career. One such run that people still remember to this day is 3MB. While the group was never given a real chance by WWE, the trio of Slater, Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal still managed to have some fun with it. According to Heath, it’s because they were friends in real life.

The One Man Band recently spoke to News18.com. Talking about 3MB, the former WWE star revealed how the three of them reacted when the group was first put together:

“3MB was so much fun man. We had fun. Of course, it was one of those gimmicks that we were like, ‘Man what in the world are we doing,'” said Heath Slater, “but the good thing about us is that we were friends outside of the business.

We would hang out when we were not wrestling and stuff. So when they put us all together, it was just like, ‘Well, at least we’re with our buddies, we can trust these guys.’ So it was a good thing. We did our best with that.”

3MB were formed back in September 2012 when Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal interfered in Heath Slater’s match against Brodus Clay. The group had a 2-year run before being disbanded in June 2014. This came after both McIntyre and Mahal were released from their contracts.

