Holly Holm, Tito Ortiz Among Stars At Real American Freestyle 1

Real American Freestyle Wrestling’s first event is officially in the history books, giving fans of combat a new way to enjoy the action. The results for the inaugural event are as follows:

135 pounds: Nathan Tomasello over Matt Ramos, 4-3

155 pounds: Yianni Diakomihalis oveer Bajrang Punia, 5-1

155 pounds: Austin Gomez over Lance Palmer, 11-0

175 pounds: Evan Wick over Jason Nolf, 10-8

120 pounds: Sarah Hildebrandt over Zeltzin Hernandez: 11-0

145 pounds: Real Woods over Darrion Caldwell, pinfall

190 pounds: Kyle Dake over Dean Hamiti, 11-0

150 pounds: Alejandra Rivera over Holly Holm, 9-7

205 pounds: Bo Nickal over Jacon Cardenas, 6-4

Unlimited (no weight limit): Wyatt Hendrickson over Mostafa Elders, 14-1

Holkm was one of the biggest stars to compete, and is best known for her time in UFC, where she is a former Women’s Bantamweight Champion. In 2015, Holm scored the win that put her on the map when she handed Ronda Rousey her first loss in MMA.

Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen also had an interaction at Real American Freestyle’s inaugural event. Ortiz made a surprise appearance to confront Sonnen, who was on commentary for the show. Ortiz challenged Sonnen for RAF’s second event, and Sonnen, after calling Ortiz drunk, accepted the match.

The pair last fought at Bellator 170 where Ortis submitted Sonnen in the first round in 2017. Though a date for RAF 2 has yet to be announced, fans eagerly await their showdown on the mat.