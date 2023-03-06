House of Black Win Trios Titles at AEW Revolution

AEW Trios Champions The Elite (The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega) put their titles on the line against The House of Black (Brody King, Buddy Matthews & Malakai Black) at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

The match opened with a slow start before a brawl took place. Omega and Matt hit outside dives. King avoided a moonsault by putting up his knees to Omega. The Young Bucks with superkicks to Black and Buddy while King missed a dive in the corner. They did a sequence where everyone took out each other, leading to an AEW chant. There was a spot where Julia Hart got on the apron to distract Omega, but Omega accidentally kneed her in the face and Black with a head kick to Omega for 2. The House of Black with their finisher to Omega for 2. Matt took the pinfall loss.

The House of Black had been doing various teases as a warning to The Elite that they were coming for the Trios Titles in the weeks leading up to the match getting made official.

The Elite defeated Death Triangle (Pac, Penta El Zero M, and Rey Fénix) in an Escalera de la Muerte (ladder match) on the January 11th episode of Dynamite in Inglewood, California, which was the final match in a Best of Seven Series for the championship. The Elite were the inaugural champions crowned at All Out, the night they got into a backstage fight with CM Punk for the comments he made about them, Hangman Page, and Colt Cabana at the press conference.

