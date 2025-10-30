House of Glory Wrestling Announces Los Angeles Debut at Historic Globe Theatre

House of Glory Wrestling is set to make its highly anticipated Los Angeles debut at the renowned Globe Theatre on January 30, 2026. This milestone event marks a new chapter for the independent wrestling promotion, as the iconic LA landmark reopens its doors following years of silence.

The return of the Globe Theatre, located in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, will see HOG Wrestling become the first major event staged at the venue since its revival. Known for hosting premiere entertainment events, the theatre’s reopening is generating significant buzz among wrestling fans and the local community.

Tickets for the event go on sale tomorrow at 10 AM Pacific, and fans are encouraged to act quickly.

House of Glory’s Los Angeles debut at the Globe Theatre promises to deliver an unforgettable night of wrestling action while celebrating the rich history of one of LA’s most storied venues.