House Of Glory To Make Chicago Debut On 9/5

House of Glory Wrestling is coming to Chicago this September for what will be the promotion’s first-ever event in the Windy City.

On Twitter, the official House of Glory Wrestling account announced that their debut event in Chicago will take place on September 5, from the Logan Square Auditorium. Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, July 12, at 10 AM local time.

HOG is going Big Time as we make our Chicago debut, Thursday, September 5th in the Logan Square Auditorium!!!



(Tickets Go on Sell Next Friday 10am) pic.twitter.com/EEjS06dHHP — House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) July 5, 2024

This will be the latest event to be held at the historic Logan Square Auditorium on North Kedzie Blvd. Freelance Wrestling, which operates in and around the Illinois area, has hosted several events in the venue. In November 2018, All American Wrestling, which operates out of Berwyn, Illinois, hosted its Unstoppable event from the venue.

At this time, no names have been announced for House of Glory Wrestling’s debut event in the Windy City. With that said, fans can expect top champions including HOG World Champion Mike Santana, Cruiserweight Champion Gringo Loco, and the longest-reigning HOG Women’s Champion Violette.