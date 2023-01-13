How Much Money is Vince McMahon Planning to Sell WWE For? (Report)

How much money would cause Vince McMahon to part ways with the creation he has overseen for close to half a century?

Last week, McMahon shocked the world with his return to WWE, months after his retirement in July of last year.

McMahon returned to oversee a sale of the promotion but has since been appointed Executive Chairman, replacing Stephanie McMahon.

Money Talks

For the right price, you could be the next owner of WWE, but it won’t come cheap.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reports that Wall Street analysts expect WWE to sell for anywhere between $7.4 to $8.2 billion.

WWE is optimistic and is hoping for a sale figure of around $8.5 billion.

The Observer added that the acquisitions market has cooled off in recent days.

Meltzer also pointed out that a purchase from the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund would bring a lot of bad publicity to the promotion, but that would likely be temporary.

It is pointed out that the Saudis have purchased Newcastle United, and things have been business as usual since that purchase.

Going Private

It has been reported that if the Saudi PIF does purchase WWE, they intend to turn the company private once again.

In the Observer, Meltzer adds that Tony and Shahid Khan are also interested in taking the promotion private.

It was reported this week that the AEW President and his father are interested in a merger with WWE, but would pool their finances and resources with other groups.