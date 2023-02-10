How Much Money Will Vince McMahon Make if WWE is Sold? (Report)

WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon will be an incredibly wealthy (or rather, wealthier) man in the event of the promotion being sold.

The billionaire’s return to WWE in January 2023, came less than six months after his shocking retirement in July of last year in the hush-money

McMahon reportedly strong-armed his way back into WWE, threatening to vote down any sales offers of negotiated TV deals if he was not brought back to the company.

Show Me the Money!

McMahon has made it clear that his sole reason for returning to WWE is to facilitate a sale of the promotion.

While WWE is optimistic that the promotion will be sold for $8.5 billion, it has been estimated that the company will go for $8 billion.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer broke down how much key players will make in the event of a sale based on their current financial interests and investment.

Vince McMahon $2,552,969,558

Stephanie McMahon $170,842,415

Linda McMahon $50,320,030

Kevin Dunn $24,205,410

Nick Khan $13,837,200

Frank Riddick $10,931,948

Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque $8,323,822

Finding a Buyer

For McMahon to add over $2.5 billion to his account, a sale first needs to take place.

Companies reported as interested include FOX, Disney, Amazon, and the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, among others.

Comcast, considered by many to be the favorite to buy, is reportedly not interested, though that claim has been disputed by WWE CEO Nick Khan.

Khan has said that he estimates that the process will take approximately three months, meaning a deal should be finalized by the end of Spring this year.