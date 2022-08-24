New Gameplay Footage & Details for AEW: Fight Forever

Since AEW launched in 2019, fans of the All-Elite promotion have been hoping for a video game akin to WWE‘s 2K series.

While AEW has had two mobile games, ‘AEW Elite General Manager’ and ‘AEW Casino: Double or Nothing,’ the promotion has yet to have a console video game.

Fans and gamers alike are excited for the upcoming console game ‘AEW: Fight Forever’ which is scheduled to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.

New Gameplay Footage

Features

This week, Evil Uno and Colt Cabana were at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, and gave a ton of new information.

The pair confirmed a “deep career mode” which will see players go “on the road” with AEW in this mode and select a manager as well.

Mixed-gender matches are possible. Wrestlers can also be placed in matches against themselves. CPU vs CPU matches will also be possible.

Online play was referred to as “a big part” of AEW: Fight Forever.

The Game will feature a lot of customization, with entrances, ring attire, and arenas being changeable to the player’s desire.

Gameplay

The game’s controls are similar to past wrestling games with strike, grapple, strong strike, and strong grapple options by a series of different buttons.

Blocking and reversals are performed by using the left and right bumper buttons.

Kick-outs and escaping submissions are done through button-mashing as opposed to mini-games, as have been seen in WWE’s 2K series.

There are 40 different weapons that are useable in the game which the wrestlers can grab from under the ring.

Extra Information

While it has been reported that AEW is looking at getting the game out by the end of year, neither Cabana nor Uno confirmed a date.

“In the future sometime,” “soonish” and “stay tuned” were all responses given when asked about a release date.

The game is rated 16+, in part due to the inclusion of blood.

It was confirmed that original music from The Acclaimed’s Max Caster will be in the game.