Huge Intercontinental Title Triple-Threat Planned for WrestleMania 39 (Report)

Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER’s reign may be in serious jeopardy if WWE goes ahead with plans for a blockbuster triple-threat match at WrestleMania 39.

The Austrian powerhouse captured the title on WWE SmackDown in June of last year and is the longest-reigning champion since 2005.

If GUNTHER holds on to the gold for another week, he will surpass Shelton Benjamin’s reign and become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of this millennium.

WrestleMania 39

GUNTHER’s performance since coming to the main roster has been heralded by fans, as seen with the response to his record-shattering performance at last weekend’s Royal Rumble.

While it was previously reported that WWE was planning on GUNTHER Vs Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39, that no longer appears to be the case.

Wrestle Votes reports that WWE is considering an epic triple-threat in which the leader of Imperium will defend his title against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.

I’m told while not decided 100%, there are plans to feature an Intercontinental Championship 3 way match at WrestleMania: Gunther v Sheamus v Drew McIntyre. There are a number of supporters within creative that not only want the match, but they want it towards the top. TBD. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 2, 2023

The Intercontinental Championship

McIntyre is a former IC Champion, winning the title in December 2009 and holding the gold until May 2010.

Though he was suspended (in storyline) and stripped of the title by then SmackDown GM Teddy Long, an edict by Mr. McMahon undid Long’s actions, and WWE counts McIntyre’s run as one, uninterrupted reign.

Sheamus is yet to hold the Intercontinental Championship, which is the only title he needs to complete the Grand Slam.

Both McIntyre and Sheamus have spoken previously about wanting to be the one to dethrone the Austrian, and Sheamus’ pursuit of the title led to the much-acclaimed match at WWE Clash at the Castle last September.