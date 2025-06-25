Hulk Hogan to Open $7M Bar Opposite Madison Square Garden

Hulk Hogan is opening a huge, 9000 sq/ft, $7 million bar opposite his spiritual home, Madison Square Garden. Page Six reports that the Hulkster’s bar will be called ‘Slam’ and will feature a wall of windows facing the iconic arena. Slam will be filled with memorbilia celebrating the two-time WWE Hall of Famer and will feature screens playing some of Hogan’s greatest moments. On Instagram, Hogan shared a copy of the report, confirming its accuracy.

The spot is currently owned by New York nightlife vet Rich Rosen. Speaking to Page Six, Rosen shared how he waited for hours to meet Hogan just to pitch the idea.

“I basically waited 5 hours on line to get two seconds with Hulk Hogan. I came with an 8? by 11? glossy picture of Madison Square Garden, and in the picture is our [storefront]… I walked up to Hulk, I dropped the picture in front of him.”

Hogan called Rosen four days later to confirm his interest in the pitched product. They plan to open the sports bar, which will have three floors including a rooftop bar, in the fall. The bar will feature Hogan’s ‘Real American Beer’ brand, though Hogan will not have a direct ownership stake in the project, according to Rosen.

News of this bar comes after reports that Hogan and his beer brand were looking to acquire Hooters. While the Hulkster’s legacy and future in pro wrestling remains in question, the controversial icon continues to make moves in the world of food and drink.