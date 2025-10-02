Kickstarter Launched For Hulk Hogan Biography Book Series

A new series of books chronicling the life and career of Hulk Hogan could be coming if a Kickstarter campaign reaches its goal. The campaign is being launched by Guy Evans, who shared that people reached out to him about a book following Hogan’s passing in July 2025.

“In the wake of Bollea’s death, however, it became clear to me that my untitled book – tentatively known as The Hulk Hogan Story – couldn’t be adequately confined to a single volume. It is thus now my intention to develop a biographical trilogy on this most important subject – the first of its kind in the genre. That’s right…three full-length books on the life, career and unparalleled cultural impact of Hulk Hogan!”

If successful, the series will feature more than 100 exclusive interviews. It will be available in paperback, audiobook, and e-book formats. Kickstarter backers will also receive access to an exclusive hardcover version.

Evans is well-equipped to tackle the project. In 2018, he published NITRO: The Incredible Rise and Inevitable Collapse of Ted Turner’s WCW. The 590-page book earned praise for its accuracy and depth, and it remains one of the most detailed non-fiction wrestling books to date.

The Kickstarter campaign has not yet launched, but fans can sign up to be notified when it goes live. Though Hogan may no longer be with us, the legacy he left behind continues to shape the wrestling world.