Hulk Hogan Biography Trilogy In The Works After Smashing Fundraiser

Hulk Hogan died in July 2025, ending the life of one of the most influential names in the history of pro wrestling. Now, fans can look forward to a new trilogy of biographies about the Hulkster as a fundraiser has smashed its goal.

On X, it was confirmed that his Kickstarter to raise funds for the Hulk Hogan project reached its goal in just 48 hours. With the Kickstarter already reaching its goal, the plan is to have stretch goals for fans still wanting to donate.

“THE HULK HOGAN STORY IS NOW A REALITY! “It’s official – Guy Evans’ Hulk Hogan trilogy will now become a reality. Thanks to our amazing backers, the project achieved its @Kickstarter goal in just 48 hours! The Hulk Hogan Story will feature over 100 exclusive interviews – not to mention the groundbreaking research for which @GuyEvansBooks is known. If you loved the ‘NITRO’ series, ‘Grateful’ and ‘Sitting Ringside’, you will absolutely love this project too! “Note that early bird specials are still in effect until 1pm EST today! We also have a Kickstarter Exclusive Bundle, providing readers with Hardcover editions of each book, in addition to the e-book and audiobook versions for each volume. To clarify, no other hardcovers will be printed once the trilogy is released. “At this pace, it won’t be long before we’re unlocking our free Stretch Goal bonuses! “For now, please help us in spreading the word…and thank you again for your incredible support!”

Evans is well-equipped to tackle the project. In 2018, he published NITRO: The Incredible Rise and Inevitable Collapse of Ted Turner’s WCW. The 590-page book earned praise for its coverage of the now-defunct promotion. A sequel, Beyond Nitro: Untold Stories from the WCW Era was released in 2025.

This trilogy of books will be a tribute to Hogan, who was recently honored with a portion of the Clearwater Trail. Though Hogan may no longer be with us, the legacy he left behind continues to shape the wrestling world.

Find out more about the Kickstarter fundraiser, including how to donate, by clicking here.