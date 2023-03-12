Hulk Hogan Calls for Next WWE Hall of Fame Inductees After Rey Mysterio’s Induction

WWE announced its first inductee into the 2023 Hall of Fame on March 10. In a video package on SmackDown, the company revealed that Rey Mysterio is going to be part of the class.

Fans and the wrestling industry alike were delighted, as they all believe Mysterio deserves to be in the WWE Hall of Fame. Among these is Hulk Hogan, who is a HOFer himself.

In a video released on his channel, Hogan reacted to Mysterio’s induction, and congratulated the 48-year-old wrestler.

“You know Maniacs, I was watching WWE the other night and I was real curious who the first inductee to the 2023 Hall of Fame was. Oh my gosh, it’s Rey Mysterio! No one is more deserving! A champion, a great man, a great father, and a great husband! He deserves to be in the Hall of Fame! For years and years and years he’s carried the torch.”

However, Hogan did not just stop there. He went on to request something from the company in regard to the Hall of Fame.

“But then I thought, you know… who could be next? Who could be just as deserving?”

Hogan said that the next inductees should be The Rougeau Brothers, a former WWE tag team who were known as The Fabulous Rougeaus. Hogan spoke highly of Jacques Rougeau and Raymond Rougeau, describing them as one of the greatest tag teams of all time.

“My first thought was, one of the greatest tag teams of all times, The Rougeau Brothers! Jacques Rougeau, brother, and his brother Raymond Rougeau! Those two guys need to be in the Hall of Fame. I’m voting for them! Hopefully, they’ll be the next inductees in the Hall of Fame, man! I just think it might happen, I’ve got a really good feeling about that one brother!”

You can check out the full video from Hulk Hogan below: