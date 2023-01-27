Hulk Hogan Can’t Feel His Legs After Back Surgery, Says Kurt Angle

Hulk Hogan has put himself through a ton of damage in his wrestling career, where he made himself a household name. After decades of wrestling, he has had to have countless surgeries.

During the latest episode of his podcast on AdFreeShows.com, WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle talked about his appearance at the WWE Raw 30th anniversary show this past Monday night that also saw the company bring in other legends, including Hogan.

What Hogan Said

Angle revealed that while speaking with Hogan, the fellow Hall Of Famer told him that he had back issues and had to walk around with a cane because he no longer can feel his legs.

“Hogan had his back surgery again. He had the nerves cut from his lower body. He can’t feel his lower body, so he has to use his cane to walk around. I thought he was using the cane because he has pain in his back. He doesn’t have any pain. He has nothing at all. He can’t feel anything. So now he can’t feel his legs, so he has to walk with a cane. That’s pretty serious, man. I mean, I really feel for Hogan. He put his heart and soul into the business and it ate him up.”

In the past, Hogan has discussed the back and hip issues he’s dealt with. It doesn’t help that his finisher was a leg drop that he’s performed thousands of times.

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription