Hulk Hogan, TNA Tribute
Image credit: TNA Wrestling
HomeNews
News

Medical Malpractice Claims Emerge After Hulk Hogan’s Death

by Thomas Lowson

Hulk Hogan’s death stunned the wrestling world in July 2025, and now startling claims have come to light about his passing. TMZ reports that Law enforcement sources have claimed that an occupational therapist was present when Hogan stopped breathing. The occupational therapist, who is not named in the report, reportedly claimed that Hogan had been the victim of medical malpractice.

Hogan’s widow Sky told TMZ Sports that Hulk’s phrenic nerve was “compromised” during a recent surgery. The phrenic nerve stimulates the diaphragm, which controls breathing. Sky added that an autopsy has been conducted on her late husband, but did not share the results. Sky was the one to call 911 after seeing that her husband had stopped breathing.

TMZ were also told by their sources in law enforcement that there was a discussion by officers at the scene about the occupational therapist’s claims, and these talks are on body cam footage. Brooke Hogan recently claimed that police footage could change the narrative about her father’s death.

Hogan has not yet been cremated, Sky shared, amid ongoing questions about the wrestling icon’s final days. Our thoughts remain with Hogan’s family and friends at this sad time.

Vince McMahon Reacts to Hulk Hogan Being Booed in Final WWE Appearance
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News